CobbleStone Software Provides Upstate Medical University Robust, AI-Backed Contract Management Software

The case study features a Systems Analyst at Upstate Medical University who describes various challenges the organization faced, including contract and vendor management, storing and sharing contracts, and communication regarding contract statuses. Challenges like these resulted in mismanagement of contract records, miscommunication, and overall disorganization.

These obstacles led Upstate Medical University to CobbleStone Software, where they found an efficient solution for all of their contract management needs. After implementing CobbleStone Contract Insight, significant CLM improvements resulted in an overall streamlined process.

"We have been using CobbleStone Software for six years and always feel like CobbleStone Software is there when we need them," said Nina, Systems Analyst at Upstate Medical University.

"We are pleased to assist Upstate Medical University and provide them with the structure they need to streamline their CLM processes. Healthcare organizations can look to CobbleStone Software to provide them with award-winning, AI-backed features for their complex CLM needs," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

