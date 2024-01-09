CobbleStone Software Ranked in 30 Innovative Brands of the Year 2024 by The Silicon Review

"We are honored to be recognized in such an powerful listing and are excited to continue to offer future-minded solutions to business professionals." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

The Silicon Review highlights CobbleStone's million-clause initiative as a part of what makes them one of their 30 Most Innovative Brands. This initiative is focused on developing their VISDOM® AI engine with a library of over one million common clauses.

The goal is to create a system that can intelligently analyze, sort, and provide insights into a vast number of clauses, enabling users to streamline their contract creation and overall lifecycle management processes. By utilizing machine learning, natural language processing, and named-entity recognition, CobbleStone's clause recognition and clause library processes are simplified, complete with auto-redlining.

"We are honored to be recognized in such an powerful listing and are excited to continue to offer future-minded solutions to business professionals," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

