CobbleStone Software Recognized as a CLM Technology Leader in New SPARK Matrix™ Report

For the third year in a row, CobbleStone® has achieved Leader status and high praise in the SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Market.
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software continues to add to its numerous awards and accolades - again with the highest status possible.
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: CLM, Q3, 2024 assessed 16 cloud CLM software providers against the following 11 key capabilities:
- Contract Requisitioning and Authoring
- Contract Review, Negotiation, and Approval
- Contracts, Clauses, and Templates Repository
- Contract Lifecycle Reporting
- Contract Compliance and Governance
- Contract Performance, Dashboarding, and Analytics
- Maturity of AI/Automation Capabilities
- Competitive Differentiation Strategy
- Application Diversity
- Integration & Interoperability
- Vision & Roadmap
"CobbleStone Software has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2024 owing to its comprehensive and innovative CLM platform, a compelling vision and roadmap, an extensive partner ecosystem, and consistent growth in various industry segments and geographical regions," says Akshat Shah, Lead Analyst at QKS.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as the strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.
