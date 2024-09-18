CobbleStone Software Recognized as a CLM Technology Leader in New SPARK Matrix™ Report

"CobbleStone has been positioned as a leader owing to its innovative CLM platform, a compelling vision and roadmap, an extensive partner ecosystem, and consistent growth in various industry segments and geographical regions," - Akshat Shah, Lead Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Post this

Contract Requisitioning and Authoring

Contract Review, Negotiation, and Approval

Contracts, Clauses, and Templates Repository

Contract Lifecycle Reporting

Contract Compliance and Governance

Contract Performance, Dashboarding, and Analytics

Maturity of AI/Automation Capabilities

Competitive Differentiation Strategy

Application Diversity

Integration & Interoperability

Vision & Roadmap

"CobbleStone Software has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2024 owing to its comprehensive and innovative CLM platform, a compelling vision and roadmap, an extensive partner ecosystem, and consistent growth in various industry segments and geographical regions," says Akshat Shah, Lead Analyst at QKS.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as the strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

