CobbleStone Software Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Finder: Document Management Research

CobbleStone's CLM software offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to automate and optimize the entire contract lifecycle, from initial request and authoring to negotiation, execution, and ongoing management. CobbleStone believes that its inclusion in Gartner research highlights its relevance and effectiveness in meeting the evolving needs of organizations seeking advanced document management capabilities.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner in their Market Finder: Document Management research," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We think that this inclusion validates our commitment to providing robust and effective contract lifecycle management solutions that empower organizations to streamline their document workflows and mitigate risk. Our CLM platform is a critical component of modern document management, and we're proud to be recognized for our contributions."

Gartner, Market Finder: Document Management, By Marko Sillanpaa, Tim Nelms, Jed Cawthorne, Rachel O'Farrell, 12 February 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

