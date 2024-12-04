CobbleStone Software Recognized as Leader by Theorem For Its Outstanding Software

"Users of Theorem can confidently browse for the best solutions on the market all in one location and see how CobbleStone Software stands apart from the rest with industry-leading and AI-backed features and tools." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

Theorem's annual Best Software Awards compile data from across their network of legal buyers – including legal professionals, companies, and leading organizations/associations – and rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews and tech stack data that they collect from verified users across the network. The Best Software Awards recognize the top solution providers by their core category.

Winners are generated using Theorem's proprietary algorithm based on market activity captured on Theorem Marketplace, verified user reviews, and publicly available market distribution/capture data. The top products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of, and a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scored. Satisfaction is an aggregate score based on a company's products across their selected/assigned categories.

This year alone, CobbleStone Software has also been recognized by Theorem with multiple awards, including Challenger for the Best Software Awards and Top Rated for Tech Enabled Services.

"We are thrilled to be named a Leader by Theorem and look forward to upholding our ranking. Users of Theorem can confidently browse for the best solutions on the market all in one location and see how CobbleStone Software stands apart from the rest with industry-leading and AI-backed features and tools," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

