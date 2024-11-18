CobbleStone Software Recognized For Having Best Estimated ROI by G2

"We strive to provide users with the best AI-backed CLM technology available to assist with their contract and eProcurement needs. By consistently going above and beyond for our clients, we stand as an industry leader and customer favorite." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all FORTUNE 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. CobbleStone's recognitions are based on real user responses for each Usability Index-related question featured in the G2 review form.

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. They apply a unique algorithm to the data to calculate product Results score. The Results score is affected by the following:

Customers' reported ease of doing business with the seller

Customers' satisfaction with the product's quality of support

Customers' likelihood to recommend each product

The number of reviews received on G2

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"We are honored to be recognized for this achievement. We strive to provide our users with some of the best AI-backed software technology and tools available on the market to assist with their contract and eProcurement needs. By consistently going above and beyond for our clients, we set ourselves apart as an industry leader and a customer favorite," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software