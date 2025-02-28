CobbleStone Software Recognized for Industry-Leading Contract Management Solution with Multiple Awards

"These recognitions underscore our commitment to empowering organizations to streamline their contract processes, mitigate risk, and maximize contract value. We thank our clients for their continued trust and partnership." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

'We are honored to receive these awards, which validate our dedication to developing cutting-edge CLM solutions," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"These recognitions underscore our commitment to empowering organizations to streamline their contract processes, mitigate risk, and maximize contract value. We thank our clients for their continued trust and partnership."

CobbleStone Software is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service and support. The company offers a variety of resources, including training, webinars, and dedicated customer success managers, to ensure that clients can maximize the value of their CLM investment.

Click here to review a comprehensive list of CobbleStone's various awards and recognitions.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

