CobbleStone Software Recognized for Multiple Winter 2024 Awards by G2

"We are excited to be included in the G2 Winter 2024 Reports and are thrilled to be recognized as High Performers and Momentum Leaders, these milestones show our continued dedication towards providing a quality user experience." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

CobbleStone Contract Insight is recognized in 18 G2 Winter 2024 Reports including:

High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Momentum Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

High Performer in Vendor Management

Easiest to Use

Easiest Admin

And More

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their businesses.

CobbleStone achieved these recognitions by receiving many positive reviews from verified users.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"We are excited to be included in the G2 Winter 2024 Reports and are thrilled to be recognized as High Performers and Momentum Leaders, these milestones show our continued dedication towards providing a quality user experience," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Discover why many real users offer shining reviews on G2 by experiencing CobbleStone Contract Insight for yourself on a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, , https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software