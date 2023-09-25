CobbleStone Software Recognized in G2's Fall 2023 Reports

"Our clients have spoken and we are thrilled to be included in the Fall 2023 G2 Reports. Milestones like these show our dedication and commitment to providing quality user experience for contract management and procurement across industries," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Tweet this

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spending, and grow their businesses.

CobbleStone's recognitions are based on real user responses for each of the Usability Index-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

CobbleStone achieved these recognitions by receiving many positive reviews from verified users.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"Our clients have spoken and we are thrilled to be included in the Fall 2023 G2 Reports," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone.

"Milestones like these show our dedication and commitment to providing quality user experience for contract management and procurement across industries."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

