CobbleStone Software Recognized in G2's Summer 2024 Reports

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all FORTUNE 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, and Adobe.

CobbleStone's recognitions are based on real user responses for each Usability Index-related question featured in the G2 review form.

CobbleStone® achieved these recognitions by receiving many positive reviews from verified users.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"Our clients have spoken, and we are honored to be celebrated in the G2 reports again. Milestones like these show our dedication and commitment to providing quality user experience for contract management and procurement across all industries," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

