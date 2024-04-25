CobbleStone Software Recognized in Multiple Spring 2024 Reports by G2

CobbleStone Contract Insight® has been recognized in multiple Spring 2024 reports including High Performer, Best Support, and Easiest Setup by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report– continues to be recognized for raising industry standards.

CobbleStone Contract Insight appears in 12 G2 Spring 2024 Reports, achieving many recognitions including being named a High Performer in the Grid® for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software report.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their businesses.

CobbleStone® achieved these recognitions by receiving many positive reviews from verified users.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"We are excited to be recognized by G2 once again. These awards showcase our commitment towards providing consistent and quality service to our valued customers," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes.

