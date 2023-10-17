CobbleStone Software Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Report: Market Guide for Advanced Contract Analytics

"We believe our continued recognition in the Gartner research shows our commitment towards - and success in -providing a quality user experience for contract management and procurement across industries and sectors." - Bradford Jones, VP Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Tweet this

Market Guide for Advanced Contract Analytics lists the following functions as aligned to Gartner's definition of each use case (Point Solution vendors and CLM vendors):

Contract Visibility

Automated Contract Review

Contract Risk Assessment

Continuous Improvement

Click here to view CobbleStone's comprehensive awards, achievements, ratings, and reviews.

"We believe our continued recognition in the Gartner research shows our commitment towards - and success in -providing a quality user experience for contract management and procurement across industries and sectors," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone.

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Magic QuadrantTM for Contract Life Cycle Management, Patrick Connaughton, Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, 12 October 2022

*Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management, Kaitlynn Sommers, Patrick Connaughton, Micky Keck, 17 October 2022

Gartner, Market Guide for Advanced Contract Analytics, Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, 2 August 2023

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software