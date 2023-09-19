CobbleStone Software Recognized in Top 3 Best CLM Company by New York Law Journal

NY Law Journal recently announced their Top 3 Best CLM Companies and CobbleStone Software made the list once again!
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to be recognized for making strides in the legal technology space.
NY Law Journal has awarded CobbleStone® this recognition in the past as well, showing the continued excellence from the company. The subscribers of NY Law Journal voted for CobbleStone Contract Insight® amongst 17 contract management companies.
"This positive client reception and the honor of receiving such high recognition again shows how dedicated the CobbleStone team is to providing a dynamic and efficient user experience for contract lifecycle management," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
