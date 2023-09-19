CobbleStone Software Recognized in Top 3 Best CLM Company by New York Law Journal

NY Law Journal recently announced their Top 3 Best CLM Companies and CobbleStone Software made the list once again!

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to be recognized for making strides in the legal technology space.

NY Law Journal has awarded CobbleStone® this recognition in the past as well, showing the continued excellence from the company. The subscribers of NY Law Journal voted for CobbleStone Contract Insight® amongst 17 contract management companies.