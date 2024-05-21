CobbleStone Software Releases CobbleStone Contract Insight® Enterprise Version 22.2.0

CobbleStone® has released its latest software update, which includes new features and enhancements that will aid in streamlining contracting and eProcurement processes.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to provide innovative functionality for organizations looking to transform their contract management processes.

This version brings fresh features to CobbleStone Contract Insight by including updates to the core system, adding integrations and connectors, and overall enhancements. Some of the new user-friendly CLM software tools include:

VISDOM As a Service (VaaS): A Centralized Contract Intelligence Experience

Better Document Templates Oversight: Holistic Document Management

Advanced FAR and DFAR Clause Oversight & Control

Dun & Bradstreet: Financial Strength & Risk at a Glance

Enhanced Legal Hold Management

And Much More

Click here to read more and learn about Version 22.2.0.

By expanding on robust and industry-leading CLM software, these features and enhancements are crafted to set legal professionals up for success.

"We've kept contract management and eProcurement automation in mind when bringing these AI-powered features. With the centralization of VaaS artificial intelligence and other user-friendly tools, we continue to innovate along with the industry," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Media Contact: Simran Bains, Email: [email protected], Phone Number: 866-330-0056

