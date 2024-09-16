CobbleStone Software Releases CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise Version 22.3.0

"By expanding on VISDOM AI and adding new features and enhancements that capture the assistive capabilities of AI, we continue to solidify our standing as a CLM industry leader," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software. Post this

> Future-minded VISDOM+ generative AI innovations for better contract analysis and risk management

> A user-friendly contract AI chatbot

> Rapid and unified contract approvals

> Centralized and secure emails

> Easy bulk attachment downloads from contract records

> Efficient OCR as a service

Click here to read more about CobbleStone Contract Insight Version 22.3.0.

By expanding on robust and industry-leading software with more AI-backed features, CobbleStone Contract Insight Version 22.3.0 provides professionals the leverage they need to succeed in digital contract management and eProcurement procedures.

"We are excited to launch our latest software version that brings refreshing new features to our robust software suite. By expanding on VISDOM AI and adding new features and enhancements that capture the assistive capabilities of AI, we continue to solidify our standing as a CLM industry leader," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

