Cobblestone Software Releases Complimentary eBook for Contracting & Procurement Professionals

CobbleStone® has recently published a free eBook highlighting the different comprehensive tools and features that CobbleStone Contract Insight® offers.
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – has published an informative guide that provides an overview of what CobbleStone offers for streamlined and automated contract management and eProcurement software processes.
Readers of the CobbleStone Software eBook can discover:
- the details of our acclaimed contract management and eProcurement software.
- our contract intelligence engine with machine learning – VISDOM® AI.
- which industries we serve.
- who we've helped.
- our mission.
Click here to download and read today!
"We hope our complimentary eBook is able to help contracting professionals in their decision-making when it comes to choosing the right CLM software for their organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023
Media Contact
Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
Share this article