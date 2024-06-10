CobbleStone Software Releases Dun & Bradstreet Integration Update in Version 22.2.0

"We are proud to be partnered with the esteemed world leader in business insights and analytics that is Dun & Bradstreet. We look forward to sharing these vendor risk tools to provide an evermore secure, centralized, and seamlessly integrated process," - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

Based on the inclusion of the D&B account info, users can enjoy the benefits of enhanced vendor and client awareness and risk management. Once configured, DUNS numbers and location information can be auto-populated when vendors are added to the CobbleStone contract management system. This feature is easily located with a visually engaging widget.

Clicking the View Report button expands on this information, allowing users to view:

Registration Numbers

Financial Failures

Financial Delinquencies

Financial Ratings

Financial Nordics

Financial Third Parties

Click here to learn more about Version 22.2.0.

"We are proud to be partnered with the esteemed world leader in business insights and analytics that is Dun & Bradstreet. We look forward to sharing and sharpening these vendor risk tools and other business intelligence functionality to provide our client base with an evermore secure, centralized, and seamlessly integrated process," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software