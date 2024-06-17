CobbleStone Software Releases FAR and DFAR Oversight Feature Enhancement in Version 22.2.0

"This feature assists in cultivating a seamless and productive contract management process for legal professionals dealing with contractors and government procedures. Resourceful tools such as this establish CobbleStone as an Industry Leader," - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

FAR and DFAR clauses are vital for both contractors and the government as they promote fair and transparent procurement processes. These clauses assist in:

Outlining the rights and obligations of both parties.

Establishing guidelines for pricing, delivery, and quality control.

Addressing various other aspects of the contract.

Users of CobbleStone Contract Insight® that require access to FAR and DFAR clauses for contract and procurement processes for federal agencies can easily utilize the helpful feature in the CobbleStone Contract Insight Version 22.2.0. With this feature, users can do the following:

View the comprehensive list of all clauses on the data aggregator service, allowing easy access to thousands of FAR and DFAR clauses.

Send email notifications to assigned users when a clause is updated or edited in both the data aggregator service area or the users' mergeable clause library.

Include the FAR and DFAR clauses into their clause library and mergeable clauses.

"This feature, among many others, assists in cultivating a seamless and productive contract management process for legal professionals dealing with contractors and government procedures. Resourceful tools such as this establish CobbleStone Software as an Industry Leader," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software