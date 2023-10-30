CobbleStone Software Releases Guide on Best Contract Management Processes for Success

CobbleStone® has recently published a new guide highlighting the important aspects of the contract management process.
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – has published an informative guide that provides readers an overview of the steps of achieving contract management success.
Some of the following steps covered in the guide are:
- Contract Initiation
- Contract Development
- Contract Execution
- Performance Management
- Compliance & Monitoring
"This guide covers the fundamentals phases necessary for CLM success and we hope that contracting professionals are able to reflect this information and apply it to their organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
