CobbleStone Software Releases Guide on the Cost of Contract Management Software

"We provide legal professionals with up-to-date industry information to help their organizations make informed purchasing decisions. We take pride in providing a CLM software solution that streamlines contract & procurement processes to maximize ROI," - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

This in-depth guide digs into the factors that influence the cost of contract management software, including:

Deployment Model

Number of Users

Features and Functionality

Configuration and Integration

Vendor Reputation and Support

Contract Length

Click here to read more.

Automating the contract management process can also impact businesses' ROI. Enhanced timeliness and visibility into contract terms and performance can lead to better decision-making and improved negotiation outcomes.

Click here to use CobbleStone's ROI calculator to estimate potential ROI.

"Here at CobbleStone Software, we aim to provide legal professionals with the latest, most up-to-date industry information within the contract management sphere to help their organizations make the most informed purchasing decision. We take pride in providing a contract management software solution that streamlines contract and procurement processes while maximizing ROI," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software