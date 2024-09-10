CobbleStone Software Releases Guide on Transforming Contract Management for BFSI Organizations

CobbleStone Software has recently published a guide on the transformative effects of contract management for the banking, finance, services, and insurance (BFSI) organizations.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – offers readers in BFSI organizations insight on leveraging contract management.

Given the high-risk and high-value nature of the contracts that professionals in the banking, insurance, real estate, private equity, stockbroking, and venture capital industries deal with, BFSI organizations are encouraged to leverage contract management software. Cutting-edge AI software for efficient contract generation, next-level security and visibility, and a holistic and unified compliance management system can bring immeasurable value to BFSI organizations.

This guide dives into various aspects of contract management that are essential to BFSI organizations, including:

Finance Contract Data Extraction and Mapping

Auto-Redlining for Finance Contracts

Generative AI for Financial Contract Management

Compliance Management

Tracking and Reporting Finance Contract Data

CobbleStone Contract Insight® provides BFSI professionals with document repository features, reports, audit trails, E-signatures, vendor management tools, electronic approvals, online negotiations, and more.

"We aim to provide legal and procurement professionals with the most up-to-date industry information within the CLM sphere to help their organizations make the most informed purchasing decisions. BFSI organizations deal with complex contract processes that could be made simpler with the addition of CobbleStone Contract Insight and all of its award-winning features," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability.

