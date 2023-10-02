CobbleStone Software Releases Helpful CLM Glossary For Legal Professionals

CobbleStone® recently published a free glossary highlighting various different legal terms and definitions.
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – has published an informative glossary that covers many CLM and legal terms.
This glossary is a great tool for those considering contract management software and can assist with better understanding features of contract management software. With commonly used legal technology jargon explained, this glossary can prove to be of great assistance in the contract management world.
Click here to download the free glossary!
"We hope our complimentary glossary will simplify key terms during the search for the best possible contract management solution," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
