CobbleStone Software Releases IntelliDraft℠ AI - The Generative AI for Contract Clauses

CobbleStone® recently announced its latest generative artificial intelligence tool, IntelliDraft AI.
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – has rolled out a new, complimentary tool that enables legal professionals to leverage generative AI to save time, streamline processes, and virtually ensure that the correct clause language and legalese are utilized for important contracts.
IntelliDraft AI serves as a powerful legal clause library that users can search thousands of real-life contract clauses from. IntelliDraft AI not only allows users to search through potentially beneficial clauses, it also allows users to generate their own clauses as well.
"IntelliDraft generative AI - which has learned from hundreds of thousands of real-life contracts - can streamline contract clause processes so contract professionals can draft contracts quickly and confidently," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
