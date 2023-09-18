CobbleStone Software Releases IntelliDraft℠ AI - The Generative AI for Contract Clauses

"IntelliDraft generative AI - which has learned from hundreds of thousands of real-life contracts - can streamline contract clause processes so contract professionals can draft contracts quickly and confidently," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone. Tweet this

Click here to learn more!

"IntelliDraft generative AI - which has learned from hundreds of thousands of real-life contracts - can streamline contract clause processes so contract professionals can draft contracts quickly and confidently," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software