CobbleStone Software Releases Latest Contract Management Software Version Update

"We are proud to announce version 22.1.2 with an expanded and centralized core system - especially with even more powerful contract clause features in particular," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone. Tweet this

> Preferred clauses replacement for intelligent contract negotiation processes

> Optimized governance over system email alerts

> Easier access to contract management software surveys across the system

> Simplified and centralized electronic signature processes

> A faster and more modern Adobe Acrobat Sign electronic signature experience

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

