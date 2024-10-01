CobbleStone Software Releases New Guide on 10 Essential Contract Management System Requirements

"Backed by powerful generative AI technology, CobbleStone Contract Insight seamlessly provides all of the features listed in this comprehensive guide and more," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

As there are many efficient contract management platforms on the market for organizations with different needs, it can be daunting to select the perfect software that's fit for the job. Enter CobbleStone Software's helpful guide. With this guide, readers have a checklist of tools and features that are considered essential to help with their search.

Some of these essential requirements include:

> Automated Contract Data Extraction With AI

> Secure and Searchable Contract Repository

> Support of Ranging Contract Types

> Common and Configured Contract Metadata Fields

> Contract Templates and Version Tracking

> And more

Click here to read the complete guide and learn about the last five requirements.

"As an industry leader, we strive to provide legal and procurement professionals with the most relevant and important information they need to succeed in the CLM space. Backed by powerful generative AI technology, CobbleStone Contract Insight® seamlessly provides all of the features listed in this comprehensive guide and more," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

