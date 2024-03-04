CobbleStone Software Releases New Guide on Contract Management Statistics that Highlight the Future of CLM

CobbleStone Software has recently published a new guide that covers over 20 of the latest statistics, trends, and informed predictions in the contract management space.
PRINCETON, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to publish helpful information for contract professionals to gain some insight from.
This dynamic guide is filled with over 20 of the latest statistics all proving the importance of CLM and the integral role that it plays into an efficient organization.
Some of the topics of these statistics include:
- The Negative Effects of Contract Mismanagement
- What Non-Users of CLM Software Are Missing Out On
- Business Professional Survey Trends
- Facts About the Contract Management Landscape
- Future Predictions and Projections of the Contract Management Process
- And More
"Credible, statistical figures can help showcase the positive and lasting effects that contract management has on organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We hope that contracting professionals are able to view the figures for themselves to see how CobbleStone Contract Insight can help with streamlining their organizational processes."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
