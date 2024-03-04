CobbleStone Software Releases New Guide on Contract Management Statistics that Highlight the Future of CLM

CobbleStone Software has recently published a new guide that covers over 20 of the latest statistics, trends, and informed predictions in the contract management space.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to publish helpful information for contract professionals to gain some insight from.

This dynamic guide is filled with over 20 of the latest statistics all proving the importance of CLM and the integral role that it plays into an efficient organization.