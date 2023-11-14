CobbleStone Software Releases New Video on Managing Pitfalls in the Procurement Process

CobbleStone® has recently released an informative video that highlights the common procurement issues that organizations may face.
PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – goes over the importance of avoiding common issues when dealing with procurement management.
This informational video goes in-depth about the top 3 situations that may create challenges for organizations regarding procurement management and how to best tackle them. CobbleStone Contract Insight® can help professionals with organizing and managing their procurement process all in one hub.
Click here to watch the video!
"This quick and informational video highlights some main challenges that contracting professionals may face and we hope that organizations are able to benefit from this video and are able to streamline their processes with CobbleStone Contract Insight," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
>LinkedIn
> Twitter
> Facebook
> YouTube
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023
Media Contact
Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
Share this article