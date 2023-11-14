CobbleStone Software Releases New Video on Managing Pitfalls in the Procurement Process

CobbleStone® has recently released an informative video that highlights the common procurement issues that organizations may face.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – goes over the importance of avoiding common issues when dealing with procurement management.

This informational video goes in-depth about the top 3 situations that may create challenges for organizations regarding procurement management and how to best tackle them. CobbleStone Contract Insight® can help professionals with organizing and managing their procurement process all in one hub.