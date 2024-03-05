CobbleStone Software Releases New Video on Overlooked Secondary Functions of CLM Software

"We hope that contracting and legal professionals are able to tune in to see aspects of CLM software they may be missing out on, and to recognize how comprehensive use of CLM software can help streamline their organizational processes." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

The informative video highlights the tools CobbleStone Contract Insight® provides users with to maximize utility of the software, such as:

Creation, management, tracking, and monitoring of eProcurement, Solicitation, and eSourcing

Online document exchange, negotiations, and collaboration through the Vendor Collaboration

Gateway

Gateway Tracking purchase orders, spend, inventory, and more with Purchase Order Management

And More

Click here to watch the video.

"We hope that contracting and legal professionals are able to tune in to see aspects of CLM software they may be missing out on, and to recognize how comprehensive use of CLM software can help streamline their organizational processes," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

