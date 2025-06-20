CobbleStone Software Releases "The 2025 State of Contract Management Report," Emphasizing AI and Automation

"It's evident that while the industry is eager for advanced solutions, there's a significant gap in current offerings. CobbleStone Software is committed to addressing these critical pain points." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

The report highlights that organizations that proactively embrace intelligent automation, prioritize user-centric solutions, and foster a culture of seamless integration and collaboration will be better positioned to optimize contract management, enhance efficiency, mitigate risks, and align with strategic objectives.

The report serves as a clear roadmap for technology providers to focus innovation on features that directly address the most pressing needs of contract management professionals, ultimately shaping the future trajectory and increasing the strategic importance of this critical business function.

Click here to download the full "2025 State of Contract Management Report."

"The findings from 'The 2025 State of Contract Management Report' clearly articulate the evolving landscape of contract management," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"It's evident that while the industry is eager for advanced solutions, there's a significant gap in current offerings. CobbleStone Software is committed to addressing these critical pain points by providing intuitive, robust, and AI-powered solutions like CobbleStone Contract Insight® that empower professionals to operate more strategically and effectively."

