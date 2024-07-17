CobbleStone Software Releases Video for Tips and Tricks on Optimizing Contract Management

"We hope that public- and private-sector business professionals from ranging industries notice all the functional and time-saving features that CobbleStone Contract Insight provides that can help in streamlining contract management," - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone. Post this

CobbleStone Software highlights the importance of overlooked features that can add to the efficiency of a streamlined process for contract management within this video guide.

The video dives into helpful features of CobbleStone Contract Insight, including:

> executive graphical dashboard

> clause replacement tool

> workflow notifications

> mass transfer tool

> and more

Click here to view the video.

These features, among many others that CobbleStone Contract Insight offers, help provide a complete solution to contract management issues that a myriad of business professionals face. Click here to learn more about specific features and how CobbleStone Contract Insight can help your organization.

"We hope that public- and private-sector business professionals from ranging industries view our video guide and notice all the functional and time-saving features that CobbleStone Contract Insight provides that can help in streamlining contract management processes for their organizations," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

