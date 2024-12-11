CobbleStone Software Renews & Extends GSA Contract Until 2030

"CobbleStone's GSA cooperative contract gives CobbleStone and Federal/State/Local cooperative buyers a great opportunity to extend our mission of providing advanced CLM, vendor management, and eSourcing software to the public sector." - Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software Post this

Government agencies and other GSA-approved organizations can often receive impressive value and a faster purchasing process with GSA, leaving them to focus on the functionality and implementation process to get started using the software quickly. Given its benefits, organizations should take advantage of the opportunity to purchase contract management software through GSA.

With its latest contract extension, CobbleStone Software's award-winning contract management software, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, continues its availability through GSA and remains a successful solution for many government, county, and state agencies. CobbleStone Contract Insight helps government organizations with comprehensive contract lifecycle management, with acclaimed features including generative AI (built on OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT) & ML smart features, compliance monitoring, budget alerts and key date notifications, a FOIA request portal, DBE tracking, Dun & Bradstreet integration, process transparency with automated contract workflows, and much more.

Click here to view CobbleStone Software's GSA catalog and purchase!

"I am proud to announce that we have renewed and extended our GSA contract until 2030. The GSA cooperative gives CobbleStone and Federal/State/Local cooperative buyers a great opportunity to extend our mission of providing advanced CLM, vendor management, and eSourcing software to the public sector", says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Michael Lamberty, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software