CobbleStone Software Shares Which Features Address In-Demand Legal Technology Trends

"The involvement of legal technology in the CLM space is very important. Users can efficiently manage their legal processes with legal technology and CobbleStone Contract Insight provides the tools needed to streamline their organizations," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

As stated in the article titled Legal Technology: Assessment of the Legal Tech Industry's Potential*, "…the future of the legal services sector lies in an interdisciplinary juxtaposition of the classic legal sciences with entirely new areas, i.e. IT, artificial intelligence, and data analysis."

CobbleStone Software contributes to this shift by incorporating dynamic tools and features to their award-winning contract management software.

By having features such as document collaboration, electronic signatures, data integration management, public access portal, contract writing system, and much more, CobbleStone® provides their clients with top-of-the-line tools to help combat the common issues legal professionals face while handling legal processes.

In addition to those features, CobbleStone Software's leading contract management system, CobbleStone Contract Insight® is supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI). With VISDOM®, users can take advantage of:

> Smarter Contracts with Machine Analysis

> Automated Data Review

> Risk Assessment Mapping

> And More

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

*Mania, K. (2022). Legal technology: Assessment of the legal tech industry's potential. Journal of the Knowledge Economy, 14(2), 595–619. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13132-022-00924-z

