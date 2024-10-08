CobbleStone Software Takes Contract Lifecycle Management to New Heights for Wound Care Advantage

Read on to see how CobbleStone Software supports Wound Care Advantage with a powerful software suite for streamlined contract management.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – shares a real story on how a large healthcare organization transformed its contract management after incorporating CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

Wound Care Advantage (WCA) was founded over 20 years ago with the primary focus to heal wounds and prevent amputations. The company has 6 main values that guide the operations and missions of the company:

Patient Care

Autonomy

Sustainability

Innovation

Transparency

Grit

All 6 of these go hand in hand with their primary mission: to eliminate unnecessary amputations in our lifetime. At WCA, they hold a strong belief that every community should have access to comprehensive, financially sustainable wound care programs.

Initially, WCA utilized spreadsheets and manual methods of documentation storage. However, as the organization grew, they realized they required software that had industry-leading features and tools and was scalable to grow with their organization.

Enter CobbleStone Software; CobbleStone Contract Insight® provides WCA with an efficient and centralized storage repository that ensures all essential files and documents are easily accessible with advanced search filter options to quickly locate files, documents, and metadata.

"CobbleStone offers the features we need to organize and analyze our key information at a glance and more – all at the right price point," says Connie Wood, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Wound Care Advantage.

Click here to read the complete case study.

"We are pleased to be able to assist WCA in their noble mission by providing the resources and tools they need to conquer CLM. CobbleStone Contract Insight's award-winning platform offers useful tools and features to assist with contract and vendor management for healthcare organizations," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software