CobbleStone Software Taking Contract Management for Pharmaceutical Organizations to New Heights

Topics covered include the following:

> Insights into Key Features

> Organizational Benefits

> Best Practices for Maximizing Operational Efficiency

> And More

Contract management software can benefit business end-users and scientists, support law departments and strategic sourcing teams, and improve operational efficiency so that organizations can focus on more critical duties in the realm of business and scientific projects.

Some features that CobbleStone Contract Insight® offers are:

> Vendor Research Management

> Clinical Trial Agreement Tracking

> HCP Payment Compliance and Alerts

> Product/Molecule Tracking

> Stark and HIPAA Compliance

> Pharma/Bio Regulatory Compliance

> And more

"Contract management is needed across all industries, and without proper attention, the consequences can be detrimental. We are thrilled to release another informational guide and look forward to releasing more so professionals can continue to utilize them as powerful resources to avoid common CLM challenges," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

