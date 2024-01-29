CobbleStone Software to Host a Joint Webinar with WSIPC on CLM in Public-Sector Projects

"We are excited to be partnering in this learning experience and believe effective CLM streamlines processes, reduces risks, and increases ROI. Managing this process well leads to increased success and system-wide growth. We encourage you to join us in the journey." - Dana Anderson, CEO at WSIPC Post this

The presenters, Michael Gormley Jr. and Jamie Cowan, will be covering a variety of topics and showing how an efficient contract management software can:

Simplify and automate contract creation, approval, and post-award contract lifecycle management, reducing administrative burden and improving turnaround times.





Ensure that contracts adhere to regulatory standards and mitigate risks through enhanced oversight, proactive risk, and opportunity mapping and assessment.





Provide robust analytics, dashboards, and reporting tools to facilitate informed decision-making and strategic planning.





Leverage flexible and scalable solutions that can be tailored to the specific needs of different public-sector entities.





Seamlessly integrate with existing systems within the public sector for a unified and efficient workflow.





Facilitate better communication and collaboration among stakeholders, including schools, districts, vendors, and government agencies.

Click here to learn more and register for free today!

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

