CobbleStone Software to Host Exclusive CLM Masterclass on June 13th

"We are thrilled to offer this masterclass to professionals seeking to elevate their contract lifecycle management capabilities," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Effective CLM is no longer a luxury but a necessity for organizations looking to reduce risk, improve compliance, and drive profitability. This masterclass will provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to confidently navigate the complexities of contract management and truly maximize the value of their contracts."

The masterclass will cover a range of critical topics, including:

> Key principles of successful contract lifecycle management.

> Strategies for minimizing common contract-related stresses and challenges.

> Methods to maximize the value derived from contracts throughout their lifecycle.

> Best practices for implementing and optimizing CLM software.

𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭: The 2025 CLM Masterclass

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧: Friday, June 13, 2025

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: Online (Details upon registration)

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭: Free

This masterclass is ideal for contract managers, legal professionals, procurement specialists, sales teams, and anyone involved in the contract lifecycle who wishes to improve their current processes and harness the full potential of CLM.

Interested individuals are encouraged to enroll today to secure their spot.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

