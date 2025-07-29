CobbleStone Software Unveils AI-Powered Productivity with CobbleStone Contract Insight® Version 22.5.0

"By leveraging the latest in AI and focusing on user-centric design, we're providing our clients with the tools they need to operate more intelligently, reduce manual efforts, and ultimately achieve greater strategic success." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

This feature update includes:

> a convenient and easy-to-use MS Outlook integration.

> AI-powered in-app translation of contracts, clauses, and more.

> enhancements to the VISDOM Assist Chatbot.

> Agentic chatbot querying.

> contract workflow visualization.

> improved collaboration and negotiation.

> improved eSignatures.

> and more!

This release reinforces CobbleStone Software's commitment to providing innovative, scalable, and highly configurable solutions that empower organizations to take full control of their contract lifecycles.

"Our goal with Contract Insight 22.5.0 is to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in contract and procurement management," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"By leveraging the latest in AI and focusing on user-centric design, we're providing our clients with the tools they need to operate more intelligently, reduce manual efforts, and ultimately achieve greater strategic success."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

