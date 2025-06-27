CobbleStone Software Unveils Powerful Microsoft Outlook Plugin for Enhanced Contract Management

CobbleStone released its CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin, letting users manage contracts directly in Outlook. This boosts productivity through seamless in-email contract search, creation, and updates.
PRINCETON, N.J., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – announced the release of its new CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin. This innovative integration empowers users to manage critical contract processes directly within their familiar Microsoft Outlook environment, significantly enhancing efficiency and user experience.
The CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin provides a seamless bridge between daily email communications and robust contract management functionalities. Designed to eliminate context-switching and streamline workflows, the plugin allows users to:
- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬: Quickly find live contracts within their CobbleStone system directly from Outlook, utilizing advanced search and filtering options.
- 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬: Efficiently initiate new contract records, capturing essential metadata such as company name, contract type, status, and associated contacts, all without leaving the Outlook interface.
- 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬: View and manage pre-approved clauses from their central library, ensuring consistency and compliance in document creation.
- 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬: Easily modify contract details, update metadata fields, and add attachments to existing contracts, maintaining accurate and up-to-date information.
The new Outlook Plugin reinforces CobbleStone Software's dedication to providing comprehensive, user-centric solutions that support the entire contract lifecycle. It is available to CobbleStone Contract Insight users with a valid license.
"We are incredibly excited to launch the CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"Our goal is always to make contract management as intuitive and integrated as possible for our users. This plugin is a game-changer, allowing professionals to perform vital contract tasks directly within their primary communication tool. It reduces friction, boosts productivity, and truly embodies our commitment to delivering user-friendly, powerful CLM solutions that meet the real-world needs of businesses."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
