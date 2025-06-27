CobbleStone Software Unveils Powerful Microsoft Outlook Plugin for Enhanced Contract Management

"This plugin is a game-changer, allowing professionals to perform vital contract tasks directly within their primary communication tool." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬: Quickly find live contracts within their CobbleStone system directly from Outlook, utilizing advanced search and filtering options.

𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬: Efficiently initiate new contract records, capturing essential metadata such as company name, contract type, status, and associated contacts, all without leaving the Outlook interface.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬: View and manage pre-approved clauses from their central library, ensuring consistency and compliance in document creation.

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬: Easily modify contract details, update metadata fields, and add attachments to existing contracts, maintaining accurate and up-to-date information.

The new Outlook Plugin reinforces CobbleStone Software's dedication to providing comprehensive, user-centric solutions that support the entire contract lifecycle. It is available to CobbleStone Contract Insight users with a valid license.

Click here to learn more about the plugin.

"We are incredibly excited to launch the CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Our goal is always to make contract management as intuitive and integrated as possible for our users. This plugin is a game-changer, allowing professionals to perform vital contract tasks directly within their primary communication tool. It reduces friction, boosts productivity, and truly embodies our commitment to delivering user-friendly, powerful CLM solutions that meet the real-world needs of businesses."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software