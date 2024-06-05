CobbleStone Software User Conference Early Bird Special Ending Soon

Current users of CobbleStone Contract Insight can benefit from the early bird special to the much-anticipated conference held in Las Vegas in October.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – is offering an early bird special rate for the registration fee for the user conference.

Users of CobbleStone Contract Insight who are planning on attending the conference can register from now till June 14th for a discounted rate.

Attendees can expect an immersive and educational experience packed with keynote speakers, an exciting agenda, interactive workshops, and much more. Surrounded by industry leaders, innovators, and experts, attendees will be exposed to great networking opportunities. With a high number of registrants already, CobbleStone is prepared to maintain its successful user conference track record by engaging with CobbleStone Contract Insight users and prospective users next month.

While the conference will take place from Wednesday, October 16th to Friday, October 18th, prospective users can register for a one-day-only complimentary contract management conference on Thursday, October 17th.

With the early bird special ending soon, current users can register here before it's too late.

"We are very excited about the upcoming conference. Attendees will have a great time networking with like-minded individuals within the contract management space. We hope that prospective and current users take advantage of the early bird registration, and we can't wait to see everyone in Vegas," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact: Simran Bains

Phone: 866-330-0056

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CobbleStone Software