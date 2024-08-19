CobbleStone Software User Conference is Only 2 Months Away

"Attendees will have a great time networking with like-minded individuals within the contract management space, and we look forward to hosting and educating about the vast benefits of efficient AI powered CLM solutions," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software. Post this

While the conference will take place from Wednesday, October 16th to Friday, October 18th, prospective users can register for a one-day-only complimentary contract management conference on Thursday, October 17th.

Some conference highlights will include:

> Panel discussions

> CLE session

> Thought leadership

> Networking opportunities

> Interactive sessions

> Exciting keynote speaker

> And much more

To view the full agenda and save a seat for the conference, register here today.

"Following the success of our previous conferences, we are excited to bring that same energy to Vegas this fall. Attendees will have a great time networking with like-minded individuals within the contract management space, and we look forward to hosting and educating about the vast benefits of efficient AI powered CLM solutions," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

