CobbleStone Software's 2025 Roadshow for Client CLM Training is One Month Away

The 2025 Roadshow will feature:

> 𝐈𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Covering core functionalities and advanced features of CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

> 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐬: Providing hands-on experience and practical application of learned concepts.

> 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: Connecting with fellow CobbleStone users and CobbleStone experts.

> 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Learning best practices and tips from industry-leading CLM professionals.

> 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Addressing specific client needs and challenges.

Attendees will learn how to:

> Streamline contract workflows.

> Automate key contract management processes.

> Improve contract visibility and compliance.

> Generate insightful reports and analytics.

> Leverage AI-powered contract management.

Click here to register for the Roadshow if you are a CobbleStone client.

Not a CobbleStone client? Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo to see if CobbleStone Contract Insight is right for you.

"We are thrilled to bring our comprehensive training directly to our clients through the 2025 Roadshow," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"These events provide a unique opportunity for our clients to deepen their understanding of CobbleStone Contract Insight and enhance their contract management capabilities. We believe that empowering our clients with the knowledge and skills to effectively utilize our platform is paramount to their success. By investing in their proficiency, we are fostering their growth and strengthening our partnership. We are confident that attendees will leave these sessions with actionable insights and renewed confidence in managing their contracts."

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

