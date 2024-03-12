CobbleStone Software's Founder Talks With Procurescape About Contract Management & Its Future

CobbleStone Software was recently featured in an article by Procurescape highlighting their industry-leading contract management software, CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
PRINCETON, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – was interviewed about their award-winning contract management software.
In this interview "Streamline and Simplify Contracts with CobbleStone", Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder, sheds some light on his over 20 years of industry experience and how legal and procurement professionals can benefit from CobbleStone Contract Insight.
Mark goes on to share the following in the interview:
- The history of CobbleStone®
- Common issues professionals face when dealing with contract lifecycle management
- Clients CobbleStone Contract Insight serves
- Dynamic offerings that CobbleStone Contract Insight provides to users
Click here to read the full interview.
"I enjoyed participating in this interview, and I hope that readers can see the fruits of the years of dedication and commitment put into creating a CLM software solution that meets and exceeds organizations' evolving requirements," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President and Founder at CobbleStone Software.
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About Procurescape:
Procurescape is a well-known promotional platform focused on highlighting and amplifying the procurement and supply chain landscape. As mentioned on their website, Procurescape "harness(es) thoughts of the procurement & supply chain world through the eyes of insightful executives and proactive solution providers."
Click here to learn more about Procurescape.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Media Contact
Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
