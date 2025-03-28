CobbleStone Software's Free April 2025 CLM Masterclass Is Just Two Weeks Away

"This event is a must-attend for anyone seeking to drive efficiency, accuracy, and innovation this year in the ever-evolving landscape of CLM." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

> Generative AI

> Streamlined Document Collaboration

> Electronic Signatures

> Searching & Reporting

> And Many More

The event will also feature a CLM software demo as well as a live Q&A chat with CobbleStone experts!

CobbleStone® equips Masterclass attendees with the tools they need to master the contract lifecycle, embrace digital transformation for more efficient contract management, minimize the stress associated with bottlenecks, and maximize value by decreasing the focus on day-to-day minutia and increasing the emphasis on strategic decision-making.

Click here to learn more and/or register for the event!

"Our April 2025 CLM Masterclass sets new standards for contract lifecycle management education - empowering professionals with actionable strategies to elevate their contract management processes," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This event is a must-attend for anyone seeking to drive efficiency, accuracy, and innovation this year in the ever-evolving landscape of CLM."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software