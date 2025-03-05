CobbleStone Software's Kristin Riviello Featured on Podcast, Discussing Contract Automation and AI's Impact

"This episode highlights CobbleStone's commitment to providing innovative CLM solutions that empower organizations to optimize their contract processes and leverage the power of AI." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

Key topics covered include:

> Solving the "Problem of the Week: Missing Contract Deadlines" (02:52): Practical strategies for staying on top of critical dates.

> The Power of Contract Process Automation (05:49): Streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency.

> Understanding Contract Lifecycle Management (07:54): Defining CLM and its vital role in business operations.

> The Significance of Post-Contract Execution Management (09:55): Ensuring compliance and maximizing contract value.

> Realizing the Benefits of Contract Management Software (11:34): Enhancing organization, visibility, and control.

> Seamless Integration with Other Business Tools (16:00): Connecting systems for improved data flow.

> The Growing Adoption of Automation in Law Firms (22:19): Exploring the evolving landscape of legal technology.

> The Transformative Impact of AI in Contract Management (26:44): Leveraging AI for intelligent contract analysis and risk mitigation.

> CobbleStone's Development of AI Features (33:40): Future-proofing contract processes with cutting-edge technology.

> AI-Powered Chatbots and Their Role in Enhancing Legal Processes (35:57): Improving accessibility and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to have Kristin share her expertise on the Non-Eventcast," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Riviello's discussion emphasizes CobbleStone's dedication to developing advanced AI features, including chatbots, to streamline legal operations and enhance overall business efficiency.

The episode is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and others!

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability.

