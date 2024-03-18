CobbleStone Software's Leading an Educational Webinar on Enhancing Legal Operations with CLM Software

"We look forward to this webinar opportunity with ACC-Northeast and hope that viewers are able to take away important information about the benefits of CLM and how it can strongly impact their organizations." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

Viewers will be able to see the features and tools of CobbleStone Contract Insight that can help transform and streamline organizational processes.

Viewers can look forward to learning about:

Automating contract drafting with AI

Centralizing contract negotiation and approvals

Enhancing compliance

Optimizing risk management

Streamlining searching and reporting

Proactively measuring key contract management KPI's

And more

Click here to register today.

Following the in-depth and informational demonstration, viewers will have a chance to engage in a question-and-answer time with Mike.

"We look forward to this webinar opportunity with ACC-Northeast and hope that viewers are able to take away important information about the benefits of CLM and how it can strongly impact their organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software