CobbleStone Software's VISDOM® AI Showcased by Legaltech Hub in Latest Product Briefing

The product briefing sheds light on CobbleStone's:

background

answer to common CLM issues

use cases

VISDOM AI and it's platform use

target demographic

point of differentiation

and more

VISDOM AI systematically analyzes contracts originated by internal or external paper by transforming the documents into building blocks for improved contract oversight, proactive opportunity identification, and risk mitigation. It holds a combination of modernized features including generative AI, auto-redlining, and ConfigAI℠ with established fundamental features including the drag and drop record creation, IntelliXtract, Theory Calculator, and risk assessment mapping.

"We are thrilled to see Legaltech Hub showcasing our product to the many legal professionals clamoring for forward-thinking generative AI for CLM. We hope that a vast expanse of readers from various industries can benefit from our contract AI tools to streamline contract drafting, negotiation, execution, and more," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

