CobbleStone® Supports Clients Following "Common Sense" Federal Procurement Executive Order

"The spirit of this executive order – bringing 'common sense' back to federal procurement – demands that agencies adopt intelligent tools and strategies for FAR clause management," stated Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"Outdated, manual processes simply cannot deliver the efficiency and control required."

CobbleStone Contract Insight® provides federal agencies with the capabilities needed to embrace this "common sense" approach by offering solutions for:

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐀𝐑 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬: Automated FAR clause management significantly reduces the administrative burden of keeping up with regulatory changes, allowing contracting officers to focus on strategic objectives.

𝐄𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤: To support the "Restoring Common Sense" order's goals of accuracy and responsible spending, CobbleStone's features like auto-redlining and version control mitigate financial and legal risks associated with FAR clause non-compliance.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: Beyond basic storage, CobbleStone offers advanced features like AI-powered clause creation, auto-redlining, version tracking, sentiment analysis, and clause ownership for comprehensive FAR clause control and accuracy.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 "𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞" 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞: In the "common sense" era of federal procurement, CobbleStone offers a user-friendly, strategic advantage for organizations to achieve the executive order's goals of efficiency and value through advanced FAR clause oversight.

CobbleStone Contract Insight features a centralized FAR clause library, intelligent clause mapping, comprehensive compliance tracking, advanced analytics, and more - all designed to help federal agencies realize the "common sense" improvements sought by the recent executive order.

Federal agencies seeking to implement a more sensible and efficient approach to federal procurement through effective FAR clause management are encouraged to explore CobbleStone Software's solutions.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

