CobbleStone® Sweeps Multiple Accolades in Theorem's Summer 2025 Legal Tech Awards, Demonstrating Unparalleled User Satisfaction and Product Excellence

CobbleStone Software has been honored with multiple prestigious accolades in Theorem's Summer 2025 Legal Tech Awards, including "Leader," "Highest Rated," and "Best Support," reflecting exceptional user satisfaction and product excellence in contract lifecycle management.
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – is excited to share it has received an impressive array of distinctions in the Summer 2025 Legal Tech Awards, presented by Theorem. These numerous accolades underscore CobbleStone's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional technology, outstanding user experience, and superior customer support.
The recognition CobbleStone Software garnered in the Summer 2025 Legal Tech Awards includes:
> Leader
> Highest Rated
> Top Rated
> Users Love Us
> Users Most Likely to Recommend
> Best Meets Requirements
> Best Support
> Easiest To Use
These awards are a powerful testament to CobbleStone's dedication to its clients, reflecting widespread satisfaction and endorsement from the legal tech community and, most importantly, its users. Accolades such as "Users Love Us" and "Users Most Likely to Recommend" highlight the direct positive impact the CobbleStone's Contract Insight® platform has on its customers' daily operations and overall success.
CobbleStone's Contract Insight platform continues to evolve, leveraging advanced AI, robust features, and intuitive design to streamline contract processes, enhance compliance, and mitigate risk for organizations across various industries. These latest awards affirm its position as a trusted and beloved partner in the legal technology landscape.
"We are absolutely thrilled and humbled to receive such a broad spectrum of awards in the Summer 2025 Legal Tech Awards, especially as presented by Theorem," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"These honors, particularly those driven by user feedback like 'Highest Rated' and 'Best Support,' truly validate our relentless pursuit of innovation, user-friendliness, and comprehensive client care. It's a reflection of our team's hard work and our ongoing commitment to providing a CLM solution that not only meets but consistently exceeds the diverse needs of legal and business professionals worldwide."
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
> LinkedIn
> X
> Facebook
> YouTube
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
Share this article