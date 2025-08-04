CobbleStone® Sweeps Multiple Accolades in Theorem's Summer 2025 Legal Tech Awards, Demonstrating Unparalleled User Satisfaction and Product Excellence

"These honors, particularly those driven by user feedback like 'Highest Rated' and 'Best Support,' truly validate our relentless pursuit of innovation, user-friendliness, and comprehensive client care." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

> Leader

> Highest Rated

> Top Rated

> Users Love Us

> Users Most Likely to Recommend

> Best Meets Requirements

> Best Support

> Easiest To Use

These awards are a powerful testament to CobbleStone's dedication to its clients, reflecting widespread satisfaction and endorsement from the legal tech community and, most importantly, its users. Accolades such as "Users Love Us" and "Users Most Likely to Recommend" highlight the direct positive impact the CobbleStone's Contract Insight® platform has on its customers' daily operations and overall success.

CobbleStone's Contract Insight platform continues to evolve, leveraging advanced AI, robust features, and intuitive design to streamline contract processes, enhance compliance, and mitigate risk for organizations across various industries. These latest awards affirm its position as a trusted and beloved partner in the legal technology landscape.

"We are absolutely thrilled and humbled to receive such a broad spectrum of awards in the Summer 2025 Legal Tech Awards, especially as presented by Theorem," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"These honors, particularly those driven by user feedback like 'Highest Rated' and 'Best Support,' truly validate our relentless pursuit of innovation, user-friendliness, and comprehensive client care. It's a reflection of our team's hard work and our ongoing commitment to providing a CLM solution that not only meets but consistently exceeds the diverse needs of legal and business professionals worldwide."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software