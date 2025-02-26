CobbleStone® Takes CISA's Secure by Design Pledge as Security Attestation

"This pledge aligns perfectly with our already very robust security practices and reinforces our ongoing efforts to protect our customers' valuable data." - Matthew Friebis, CIO of CobbleStone Post this

Enhancing multi-factor authentication (MFA) across its products.

Minimizing the use of default passwords.

Proactively addressing and mitigating entire classes of vulnerabilities.

Improving the delivery and installation of security patches.

Establishing a clear and accessible vulnerability disclosure policy.

Enhancing transparency in vulnerability reporting through accurate CVE records.

Improving customers' ability to gather evidence of cybersecurity intrusions affecting CobbleStone products.

CobbleStone's strong security practices already include regular vulnerability scanning, dependency monitoring, timely patching, and a robust incident response plan. The Secure by Design Pledge provides additional emphasis to these programs and demonstrates CobbleStone's industry leadership for prioritizing security as a market leader in CLM and procurement software.

"Security isn't something that's up for negotiation at CobbleStone," said Matthew Friebis, CIO of CobbleStone Software.

"By taking the Secure by Design Pledge, we are reiterating our commitment to building and offering secure software solutions that our customers can rely on. This pledge aligns perfectly with our already very robust security practices and reinforces our ongoing efforts to protect our customers' valuable data."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

