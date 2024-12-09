CobbleStone®: These 5 Signs Mean It's Time To Upgrade CLM Software

"Basic contract lifecycle management doesn't cut it for some organizations. We share these tips in the hopes that organizations make a strategic and informed decision about how to manage their contracts - even if that means shifting gears." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

According to World CC, poor contract management costs businesses 9% of their annual revenue.(1)

But how can organizations tell it might be time to upgrade? CobbleStone suggests sounding the alarm at these five signs:

> #1 - Configuration Limitations: can hinder the ability to tailor the system to specific business needs.

> #2 - Storage Limitations: can create significant bottlenecks when managing a high volume of contracts or large files.

> #3 - Limited Integration Options: can create siloes between key business systems - such as CLM, CRM, and ERP platforms.

> #4 - Lack of Product Improvement With New Features & Enhancements: can quickly become

outdated and inefficient.

>#5 - Inability to Expand With Add-On Modules: can limit business growth and adaptability.

"Basic contract lifecycle management doesn't cut it for some organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We share these tips in the hopes that organizations make a strategic and informed decision about how to manage their contracts - even if that means shifting gears."

