CobbleStone®: These 5 Signs Mean It's Time To Upgrade CLM Software

CobbleStone Software has released a free whitepaper detailing the five signs that tell contract managers it's time to upgrade their contract management software.
PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues its streak of providing helpful thought leadership for those considering embracing advanced contract lifecycle management; this time, they tackle the signs that suggest it is time to upgrade one's existing contract management software system to something better.
Contract management software is instrumental in automating the drafting, negotiation, execution, and administration of contracts. Naturally, there are some solutions that are better suited for a given organization than others. Because of this, organizations may be struggling with an outdated system that can cause them to miss out on the full value of their contracts.
According to World CC, poor contract management costs businesses 9% of their annual revenue.(1)
But how can organizations tell it might be time to upgrade? CobbleStone suggests sounding the alarm at these five signs:
> #1 - Configuration Limitations: can hinder the ability to tailor the system to specific business needs.
> #2 - Storage Limitations: can create significant bottlenecks when managing a high volume of contracts or large files.
> #3 - Limited Integration Options: can create siloes between key business systems - such as CLM, CRM, and ERP platforms.
> #4 - Lack of Product Improvement With New Features & Enhancements: can quickly become
outdated and inefficient.
>#5 - Inability to Expand With Add-On Modules: can limit business growth and adaptability.
"Basic contract lifecycle management doesn't cut it for some organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We share these tips in the hopes that organizations make a strategic and informed decision about how to manage their contracts - even if that means shifting gears."
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
